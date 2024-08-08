Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

SNY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 1,712,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,431. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

