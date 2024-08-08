Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,389,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,319,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

