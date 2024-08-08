Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 1.50% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 57,672 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

