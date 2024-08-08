Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 993 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,808 shares of company stock valued at $68,934,611 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $17.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.44. 1,424,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

