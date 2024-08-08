Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 9,895,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,479. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

