Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE BA traded up $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $168.87. 6,018,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,708. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

