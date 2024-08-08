Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.03. 166,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,640. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

