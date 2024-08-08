Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.