Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,845,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 1,745,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

