Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Insider Transactions at Sirius XM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Sirius XM by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
