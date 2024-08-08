Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$1.21 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.21 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance
SYH stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,930. Skyharbour Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.
About Skyharbour Resources
