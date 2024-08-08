Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 67,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,277 shares of company stock worth $1,310,945. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

