Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys Shares of 952 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $138,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.73. The stock had a trading volume of 365,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.23. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $242.98.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.