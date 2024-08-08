Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 80 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,785 shares of company stock valued at $60,416,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $18.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.35. 3,049,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,213. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $653.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

