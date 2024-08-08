Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £145 ($185.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,381 ($17.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($50.56).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,179.50 ($15.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,050.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,043.26. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 887 ($11.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,269 ($16.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,856.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

