Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £145 ($185.30) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,381 ($17.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.17) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($50.56).
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
