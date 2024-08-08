SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,338,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,126,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.