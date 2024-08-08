Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24.
SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
