Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

SOLV stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 1,317,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,833. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

