Sotera Health’s (SHC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Sotera Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.