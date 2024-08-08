Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

