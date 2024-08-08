SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 23,940 shares.The stock last traded at $159.36 and had previously closed at $157.41.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.