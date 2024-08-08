Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Sprott Trading Up 0.6 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.7231713 EPS for the current year.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
