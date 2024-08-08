SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider David M. Orbach Purchases 10,000 Shares

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRBK opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SR Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.69% of SR Bancorp worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

