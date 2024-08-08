Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, reports. Star had a negative net margin of 117.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter.

Star Price Performance

Shares of STHO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,380. Star has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Star by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Star during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Star by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Star during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

