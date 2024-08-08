Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

CRGY opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 530,199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

