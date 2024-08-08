STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.
STE stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $233.51. 804,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.
STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.60.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
