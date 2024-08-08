Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.62 ($21.56). 535,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.28 and its 200-day moving average is €25.40. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.89).

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

