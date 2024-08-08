Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$10.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CVO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CVO stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.15. The company had a trading volume of 153,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,591. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.73 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

