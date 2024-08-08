Stifel Nicolaus Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $121.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

