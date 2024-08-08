Stifel Nicolaus Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $157.50

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $157.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.26. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

