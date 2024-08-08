Stifel Nicolaus Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.