Stifel Nicolaus Trims DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price to $19.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DMC Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.