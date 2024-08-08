Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $373,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

