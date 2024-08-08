StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
