StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.16.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
