StockNews.com Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of JAGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.
