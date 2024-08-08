StockNews.com Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of JAGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAGX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.