StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

