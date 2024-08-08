StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.