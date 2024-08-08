StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

