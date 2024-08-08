StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
