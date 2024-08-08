StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

