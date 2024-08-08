StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
