StockNews.com Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 101,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. Equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

