StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INFY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. 8,243,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,741. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

