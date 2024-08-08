Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE SYK opened at $319.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.71 and a 200 day moving average of $339.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

