Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 4.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 2,247,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,458,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.