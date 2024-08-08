Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $8.97 on Thursday, hitting $501.67. 5,869,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $799.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $836.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $921.46.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

