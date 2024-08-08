Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.690-8.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $911.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $17.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,745,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,416. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $792.72 and a 200 day moving average of $834.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.