Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 251,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,884. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.