Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

SGC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

