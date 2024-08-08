Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 141,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,797. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

