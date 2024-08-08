Sylvamo (SLVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Trading Down 2.4 %

SLVM opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.