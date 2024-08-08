Sylvamo (SLVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sylvamo Trading Down 2.4 %
SLVM opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Sylvamo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLVM
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.