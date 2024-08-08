Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 740,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.